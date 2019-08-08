/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie Regions/ Français
Aug 08, 2019, 07:00 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie to announce financial support for cultural organizations; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and participate in the launch of a festival
GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions on Thursday, August 8 to announce financial support for cultural organizations; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and take part in the launch of a festival.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Events for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Matane
12:45 p.m. – Visit to the Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau
1:00 p.m. – Media briefing to announce funding to two festivals
PLACE:
Complexe culturel Joseph-Rouleau
520 Saint-Jérôme Avenue
Matane, Quebec
Sainte-Anne-des-Monts
2:30 p.m. – Visit to the renovation site of the Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts
PLACE:
Maison de la culture de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts
120 7th Street
Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Quebec
Gaspé
7:30 p.m. – Appearance at the Festival Musique du Bout du Monde
PLACE:
Festival Musique du Bout du Monde
Chapiteau des Grands Spectacles Hydro-Québec
33 Harbour Street
Gaspé, Quebec
