/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit Abitibi-Témiscamingue/

Aug 29, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Abitibi-Témiscamingue to announce new investments; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and take part in the opening of the Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue
ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will visit Rouyn-Noranda and Témiscamingue First Nation on Thursday, August 29, and then Amos and Val-d'Or on Friday, August 30 to announce new investments; meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors; and take part in the opening of the Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Activities for Thursday, August 29, 2019
Rouyn-Noranda
9:45 a.m. – Meeting with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sector in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region
Note to media: This meeting is open to the media for photographs.
10:30 a.m. – Visit to MA Musée d'art
Note to media: This meeting is open to the media for photographs.
11:00 a.m. – Visit to Agora des arts (Last year, this organization received $1.2 million in funding for renovations through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.)
Note to media: This meeting is open to the media for photographs.
11:30 a.m. – Media availability
PLACE:
Agora des arts
37 7th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
5:00 p.m. – Delivering remarks at the opening of the Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue
Note to media: Individual interviews may be possible.
Activities for Friday, August 30, 2019
Amos
10:00 a.m. – Press conference to announce a new investment
PLACE:
G4 R&D
761 Parc Avenue
Amos, Quebec
Val-d'Or
1:30 p.m. – Press conference to announce new investments and visit to the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or
PLACE:
Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val-d'Or
1272 7th Street
Val d'Or, Quebec
Note to media: Individual interviews may be possible following the announcement.
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
