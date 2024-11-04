OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will participate in a number of events, meetings and activities during Veterans' Week, which runs from November 5 to 11, 2024.

The theme for Veterans' Week 2024 is "CAF around the world," recognizing the service of Canadians here at home and abroad. The theme ties together commemorative anniversaries marked this year, including the 10th anniversary of the end of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan, the 60th anniversaries of the establishment of the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus and the end of Canada's participation in the First UN Mission to the Congo (ONUC), the 80th anniversaries of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, the Liberation of Belgium, and the Battle of the Scheldt, and the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Throughout the week, Minister Petitpas Taylor will meet with Veterans and their families, stakeholders and partner organizations across the country to commemorate and recognize the service and sacrifice of Canada's Veterans. She will also make a series of announcements aimed at honouring and supporting Veterans.

After visiting the Region of Waterloo, Sunday, for a Sikh Veterans' Ceremony of Remembrance, she will begin the week in Moncton, before returning to Ottawa to officially mark the beginning of Veterans' Week. She will spend time with Veterans, serving members and their families in Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax, and Montreal before returning to Ottawa to attend the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial.

