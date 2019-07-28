/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Justice to make a funding announcement/

OTTAWA, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement regarding initiatives to increase access to justice and support the well-being of women and children.

Date: Monday, July 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST)



Location: New Annex

Nunavut Arctic College

Nunatta Campus Building A.

Niaqunngusiariaq Road

Iqaluit, Nunavut

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568; Media Relations Office, Department of Justice, 613-957-4207

