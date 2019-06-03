/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to Speak at Women Deliver Conference/ Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 03, 2019, 09:00 ET

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will provide remarks on getting more women into politics at Women Deliver's Canada Pavilion.

Remarks at the Canada Pavilion: Women for Change "Leadership & Influence"

Date:

Monday, June 3, 2019


Time:

10:20 to 11:00 a.m.


Location:

Steamworks
375 Water Street
Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook 

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to Speak at Women Deliver Conference/

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 03, 2019, 09:00 ET