/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to speak at Women Deliver 2019/ Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 04, 2019, 09:00 ET

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will participate in Women Deliver 2019 and speak about Canada's Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Panel Discussion at Women Deliver 2019: Unleashing the Power of Women
Entrepreneurs

Date:

Tuesday, June 4, 2019


Time:

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.


Location:

Vancouver Convention Centre
West Building, Room 221-222
999 Canada Place
Vancouver, British Columbia

Opening Remarks at Women Deliver 2019: BMO Celebrating Women "Local Action for
Global Impact"


Date:

Tuesday, June 4, 2019


Time:

6:00 to 6:20 p.m.


Location:

Fairmont Waterfront Hotel 
Waterfront Ballroom C
900 Canada Place
Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook  

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to speak at Women Deliver 2019/

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 04, 2019, 09:00 ET