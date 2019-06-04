/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to speak at Women Deliver 2019/

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will participate in Women Deliver 2019 and speak about Canada's Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Panel Discussion at Women Deliver 2019: Unleashing the Power of Women

Entrepreneurs

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019



Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.



Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

West Building, Room 221-222

999 Canada Place

Vancouver, British Columbia

Opening Remarks at Women Deliver 2019: BMO Celebrating Women "Local Action for

Global Impact"



Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019



Time: 6:00 to 6:20 p.m.



Location: Fairmont Waterfront Hotel

Waterfront Ballroom C

900 Canada Place

Vancouver, British Columbia

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

