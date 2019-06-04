/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to speak at Women Deliver 2019/ Français
Jun 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will participate in Women Deliver 2019 and speak about Canada's Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.
|
Panel Discussion at Women Deliver 2019: Unleashing the Power of Women
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Vancouver Convention Centre
|
Opening Remarks at Women Deliver 2019: BMO Celebrating Women "Local Action for
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
|
Time:
|
6:00 to 6:20 p.m.
|
Location:
|
Fairmont Waterfront Hotel
