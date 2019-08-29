/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet with health tech and small business stakeholders in Markham/

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will participate in a roundtable on Accelerating Ontario and Canada's Life Sciences Sector, hosted by the C.D. Howe Institute. She will then participate in a panel discussion on Business Growth – Opportunities and Challenges Facing SMEs, hosted by the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce.

Event: Accelerating Ontario and Canada's Life Sciences Sector, hosted by the C.D. Howe Institute

Please note this event is closed to the media.



Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.



Location: Edward Village Hotel Markham

50 East Valhalla Drive

Chocolate 1 Ballroom

Markham, Ontario



Event: Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce Small Business Symposium & Expo 2019

Please note this event is open to the media.



Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.



Location: Markham Civic Centre

101 Town Centre Boulevard

Markham, Ontario

