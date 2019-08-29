/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet with health tech and small business stakeholders in Markham/ Français

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 29, 2019, 06:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will participate in a roundtable on Accelerating Ontario and Canada's Life Sciences Sector, hosted by the C.D. Howe Institute. She will then participate in a panel discussion on Business Growth – Opportunities and Challenges Facing SMEs, hosted by the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce.

Event:

Accelerating Ontario and Canada's Life Sciences Sector, hosted by the C.D. Howe Institute
Please note this event is closed to the media.


Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019


Time:

Noon to 1:30 p.m.


Location:

Edward Village Hotel Markham
50 East Valhalla Drive
Chocolate 1 Ballroom
Markham, Ontario


Event:

Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce Small Business Symposium & Expo 2019
Please note this event is open to the media.


Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019


Time:

3:45 to 4:45 p.m.


Location:

Markham Civic Centre
101 Town Centre Boulevard
Markham, Ontario

                          

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

