/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to highlight investments to scale up Canadian health technology companies/

Sep 06, 2019, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will attend the Toronto Global Forum, where she will highlight investments to scale up Canadian health technology companies.
Event:
Panel Discussion: Implementing Medical Innovation
Date:
Friday, September 6, 2019
Time:
4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Location:
Fairmont Royal York
Ballroom
100 Front Street West
Toronto, Ontario
