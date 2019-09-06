/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to highlight investments to scale up Canadian health technology companies/

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will attend the Toronto Global Forum, where she will highlight investments to scale up Canadian health technology companies.

Event: Panel Discussion: Implementing Medical Innovation



Date: Friday, September 6, 2019



Time: 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.



Location: Fairmont Royal York

Ballroom

100 Front Street West

Toronto, Ontario

