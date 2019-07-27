/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to scale-up Canadian companies/ Français
Jul 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
VANCOUVER, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Vancouver to announce the creation of an integrated market in the medtech industry. Minister Ng will be available for an interview.
|
Event:
|
Scale-up announcement and panel discussion
|
Date:
|
Monday, July 29, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
1QBit
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article