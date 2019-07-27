/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to scale-up Canadian companies/ Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 27, 2019, 09:00 ET

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Vancouver to announce the creation of an integrated market in the medtech industry. Minister Ng will be available for an interview.  

Event:

Scale-up announcement and panel discussion


Date:

Monday, July 29, 2019


Time:

10:00 to 11:00 a.m.


Location:

1QBit
1285 West Pender Street, Unit 200
Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to scale-up Canadian companies/

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 27, 2019, 09:00 ET