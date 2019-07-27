/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to scale-up Canadian companies/

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Vancouver to announce the creation of an integrated market in the medtech industry. Minister Ng will be available for an interview.

Event: Scale-up announcement and panel discussion



Date: Monday, July 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.



Location: 1QBit

1285 West Pender Street, Unit 200

Vancouver, British Columbia

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

