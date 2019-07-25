/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister McKenna to visit Hamilton and Guelph to highlight Canada's support for climate action: Itinerary for July 25, 2019/

OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will travel to Hamilton and Guelph, on July 25, to advance and announce support for climate action in Ontario.

Minister McKenna will participate in a round-table discussion with the Mayor of Hamilton, Fred Eisenberger, and other local mayors, about the recent Canada's Changing Climate Report and the implications of climate change to Canadians.

A media availability will be held following the round-table meeting.

Event: Media Availability Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: Hamilton City Hall

Atrium, Second Floor

71 Main Street West

Hamilton, Ontario

The Minister's remarks and media availability will be live-streamed on the @ec_minister Twitter page.

Following the round table, Minister McKenna will travel to Guelph where she will announce support for innovative solar technologies, on behalf of the Minister of Natural Resources, Amarjeet Sohi.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019 Time: 13:00 p.m. (EDT) Location: Canadian Solar Inc.

545 Speedvale Avenue West

Guelph, Ontario

The event will be live-streamed on the Environment and Natural Resources Canada Facebook Page.

Later, Minister McKenna will make an announcement on behalf of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, Navdeep Bains, to support the creation of well-paying jobs in the clean-tech sector.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Thursday, July 25, 2019 Time: 2:30 p.m. (EDT) Location: Newton Group Ltd.

41 Massey Road

Guelph, Ontario

The event will be live-streamed on the @ec_minister Twitter page.

