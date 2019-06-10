/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister McKenna to make an announcement on the federal government's plan to beat plastic pollution/

OTTAWA, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement on the federal government's plan to address plastic pollution. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Event: Announcement and media availability Date: Monday, June 10, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. (EDT) Location: Cherry Beach Clarke Beach Park

1 Cherry Street

Toronto, Ontario

