/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister McKenna to announce support from the Climate Action Fund for EnviroCentre/

Sep 05, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce support from the Government of Canada's Climate Action Fund for EnviroCentre.
Event:
Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Time:
12:30 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
EnviroCentre
326 Somerset Street West
Ottawa, Ontario
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.
