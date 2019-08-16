/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister McKenna to announce funding to support climate action by the Ottawa Community Foundation/

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will be joined by City of Ottawa Mayor, Jim Watson, President and Councillor of Federation of Canadian Municipalities, Bill Karsten, and Director of Community Engagement for Ottawa Community Foundation, Rebecca Aird, to announce funding to support climate action by the Ottawa Community Foundation.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Friday, August 16, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. (EDT) Location: Confederation Park

Corner of Laurier Avenue West and Elgin Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

