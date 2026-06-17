Leaders' declaration on the fight against drug trafficking

ÉVIAN, France, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - "We, the Leaders of the G7, are committed to intensifying our fight against drug trafficking. Partner countries of the G7, Brazil and the Republic of Korea, also support this declaration. Global drug trafficking has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by record levels of production, the adaptability of organised crime groups and the rise of global demand. It constitutes a major and increasing threat to national security fuelling corruption and violence.

We recognise that tackling this transnational organised crime is fundamental for safeguarding our societies, the health of our population, our economic prosperity and for global security. These sophisticated illegal networks recognise no borders. They exploit international vulnerabilities – siphoning vital resources from our economies and weakening the democratic institutions upon which our free societies depend. International cooperation is key to support national efforts to address this threat.

We reaffirm our determination to have joint and ambitious solutions to disrupt drug trafficking networks, with an evidence-based whole-of-government approach that includes the reduction of drug supply and demand, consistently with our shared values, norms and standards. We are committed to scaling up coordinated actions to prevent, investigate and prosecute all organised criminal groups, strengthening the resilience of our systems, in a comprehensive approach. In that regard, we emphasise the continued need to strengthen the global anti-money laundering architecture to prevent financial crime and improve enforcement and asset recovery outcomes, in line with the Financial Action Task Force standards.

We are committed to take action to:

Strengthen maritime and port security to combat drug trafficking

We recognise that maritime transport is the primary vector for global drug and precursor chemicals trafficking. Building on the progress achieved during the Canadian presidency, we commit to strengthen our efforts to intensify our maritime cooperation in order to intercept more shipments of illicit drugs and to further strengthen the resilience of maritime ports and the whole global supply chains against drug trafficking and precursor flows.

To that end, we will create a G7+ Ports Network to Combat Drug Trafficking to reinforce cooperation between G7 members and their partners' main maritime ports in coordination with the European Ports Alliance, the European Coalition Against Drugs and similar initiatives. This G7+ initiative will aim to better coordinate, share information and implement good practices, including through possible joint field visits to port authorities and law enforcement agencies, building on international regulations, such as the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code of the International Maritime Organization and G7 initiatives. To this end, we will set up an Inventory of G7 initiatives. To this end, we will set up an Inventory of G7 Initiatives and Best Practices to Counter Drug and Precursor Chemical Trafficking in Ports.

We task our relevant Ministers to implement the Network by November 2026 and to further strengthen the security of our ports against drug and precursor chemical trafficking, with a particular focus on broadening cooperation with the private sector and enhancing port and shipping security standards.

Counter the infiltration of legitimate public and private institutions by criminal networks

The infiltration of legitimate public and private institutions by criminal networks to facilitate international drug trafficking poses a real threat to our societies. It is becoming a central component of the economic model often employed by transnational organised crime groups.

We are committed to decisively counter any attempt by criminal networks to infiltrate legitimate public and private institutions. We task our relevant Ministers to develop, by November 2026, a comprehensive G7 Action Plan against the infiltration of legitimate public and private institutions by drug trafficking networks and organised criminal groups.

Support international and regional partners to combat drug production and transportation

We commit to working together with international and regional partners to strengthen our collective approach to tackling drug use, production and trafficking. This includes working with partners to establish or strengthen national drug observatories, or similar entities, and early warning systems on drugs consumption and trafficking, contributing to preparedness and evidence-based responses.

Recognising that we must counter the production and the transportation of drugs, we welcome the organisation of the Regional Security Conference in the Caribbean in Martinique. We encourage participants to take concrete and ambitious enforcement actions to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking and arms trafficking networks.

We will support relevant multilateral agencies and processes to further enhance global counternarcotics, including Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Narcotics Control Board, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the European Coalition Against Drugs.

Enhance policy measures for reducing the demand and minimizing the consequences of drug use on our communities

We will spare no effort to reduce demand and minimise the adverse public health and social consequences of drug use. We will do so by adopting a comprehensive approach that includes awareness-raising and health measures for prevention, treatment, risk reduction and recovery. We will enhance awareness-raising and knowledge-sharing on emerging drug threats, support effective law enforcement and public health responses, and strengthen national drug observatories, or similar entities, and early warning mechanisms on new substances and consumption patterns, with a particular focus on those especially exposed.

Tackle other forms of transnational organised crime and illicit financial flows associated with drug trafficking

We recognise that drug trafficking networks perpetrate and prosper from other forms of cross-border organised crime – including human trafficking – as well as fraud, corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing and related illicit financial flows. These criminal networks also often thrive from crimes that affect the environment, including illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

We commit to disrupt the economic infrastructure enabling these illegal activities by strengthening financial investigations to trace, freeze, seize and confiscate associated proceeds and assets, including virtual assets. The follow-the-money approach must be systematically applied, supported by robust and secured information exchange between our respective law enforcement, judicial authorities and financial intelligence units. We will strengthen our collective actions to curb illicit finance, in line with the G7 Financial Crime Call to Action.

This declaration reflects the outcome of the discussion between G7 members, benefiting from productive exchanges of views with partner countries."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]