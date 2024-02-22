PETERBOROUGH, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement supporting affordable home energy retrofits for the City of Peterborough.

He will be joined by Jeff Leal, Mayor, City of Peterborough, and Rowena Santos, Board Member, Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Following the announcement, Minister Guilbeault will hold a media availability.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. (EST) Location: In front of 17 Engleburn Place

Peterborough, Ontario

Media representatives are encouraged to register for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]