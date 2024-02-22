/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to make a funding announcement supporting affordable home energy retrofits for the City of Peterborough Français
Feb 22, 2024, 06:00 ET
PETERBOROUGH, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement supporting affordable home energy retrofits for the City of Peterborough.
He will be joined by Jeff Leal, Mayor, City of Peterborough, and Rowena Santos, Board Member, Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Following the announcement, Minister Guilbeault will hold a media availability.
|
Event:
|
Announcement and Media Availability
|
Date:
|
Thursday, February 22, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. (EST)
|
Location:
|
In front of 17 Engleburn Place
Media representatives are encouraged to register for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]
