/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement on the implementation of the Reaching Home program in Quebec/

Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement on the implementation of the Reaching Home program in Quebec
Sep 02, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will make an announcement regarding the agreement reached between the governments of Canada and Quebec on Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
|
TIME:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Fondation de Lauberivière
|
401 Saint-Paul Street
|
Québec, Quebec
