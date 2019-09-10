/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors in Québec/ Français

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Sep 10, 2019, 06:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will announce an investment to support the social inclusion of seniors in the Quebec City region.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE:

Université Laval
Alphonse-Desjardins Pavilion
Room 2300
2325, rue de l'Université
Québec, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Employment and Social Development Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors in Québec/

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Sep 10, 2019, 06:00 ET