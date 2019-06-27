/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will highlight Budget 2019 measures to benefit seniors in Quebec City/

GATINEAU, QC, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is ensuring that all Canadians have access to secure retirement benefits.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Thursday, June 27, 2019



TIME : 9:00 a.m.



PLACE : Manoir Manrèse

Murray Building

700 Murray Avenue

Québec, Quebec

