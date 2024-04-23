/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Champagne highlights budget investments in Indigenous reconciliation/ Français
Apr 23, 2024, 08:00 ET
LA TUQUE, QC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will host an event in La Tuque, Quebec, to highlight the federal budget's investments to strengthen the economy in a way that is shared by all.
A media availability will follow the event.
Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Time: 10:30 am (ET)
Location: La Tuque, Quebec
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
