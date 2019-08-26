/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Blair to make a funding announcement/

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Province of Ontario under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. He will be joined by the Honourable Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario, and the Honourable Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General of Ontario.

Following the announcement, Minister Blair, Attorney General Downey and Solicitor General Jones will take questions from the media.

Date

Monday, August 26, 2019

Time

2:00 p.m. EDT

Location

Peel Regional Police Headquarters

7150 Mississauga Road

Mississauga, Ontario

Note: This event will take place outdoors, in front of the building.

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca

