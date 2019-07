/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to celebrate investment in science and engineering researchers at Université de Sherbrooke/

SHERBROOKE, QC, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit the Université de Sherbrooke (French) to celebrate the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students pursuing world-leading discovery work.

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. (ET)



Location: Université de Sherbrooke, Main Campus

Georges-Cabana Pavilion

Agora du Carrefour de l'information

2500 De l'Université Boulevard

Sherbrooke, Quebec

