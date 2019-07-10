/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for advanced manufacturing innovation in Ottawa/ Français
Jul 10, 2019, 08:27 ET
OTTAWA, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.
Date:
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m.
Location:
CBN Nano Technologies Inc.
In order to speed up the security screening process, media are asked to register in advance with security by emailing their name and media outlet to traine@cbnco.com.
Media are asked to use the entrance on Loretta Avenue. They will need to present their media accreditation badge as well as a piece of government-issued photo ID.
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
