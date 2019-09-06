/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Media technical briefing on Hurricane Dorian/

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide an update on Hurricane Dorian. Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Bob Robichaud will present the latest information about the storm.

Event: Media Technical Briefing Date: Friday, September 6, 2019 Time: 1:00 p.m. (ADT) Location: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Queen Square

45 Alderney Drive, fifteenth floor

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Media located outside the Halifax Regional Municipality area may participate in the technical briefing by teleconference at 1-866-206-0153 (code 4318048). Media are asked to call 15 minutes prior to the event to register. Late registrants may not be able to join the teleconference.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338, or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

