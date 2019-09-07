/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Media technical briefing on Hurricane Dorian/

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide updates on Hurricane Dorian, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, by teleconference. Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Bob Robichaud will present the latest information about the storm.

Teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (ADT)

1-866-206-0153 (toll-free)

Code 6857563

Teleconference at 4:00 p.m. (ADT)

1-866-206-0153 (toll-free)

Code 4449374

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations (local), Environment and Climate Change Canada, 902-426-3500, ec.communicationsatlantique-communicationsatlantic.ec@canada.ca; Media Relations (national), Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

