/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Media technical briefing on Hurricane Dorian/

Sep 07, 2019, 05:00 ET
DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide updates on Hurricane Dorian, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, by teleconference. Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Bob Robichaud will present the latest information about the storm.
Teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (ADT)
1-866-206-0153 (toll-free)
Code 6857563
Teleconference at 4:00 p.m. (ADT)
1-866-206-0153 (toll-free)
Code 4449374
