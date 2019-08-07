/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Major Infrastructure Announcement in Victoriaville/

VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event to concerning activities to address the impact of drought with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and André Bellavance, Mayor of Victoriaville.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019



Time: 9:30 a.m.



Location: Service Pavilion – Reservoir Beaudet

47 Garand Street

Victoriaville, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; David Gosselin, Communication agent, City of Victoriaville, Tel.: 819-758-6419, ext. 3334, Email: david.gosselin@victoriaville.ca; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

