/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Major announcement about transformational Ai project at Dawson College June 4 at 11:45 a.m./

MONTREAL, June 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The most significant investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Quebec's cégep network will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. This will take place during the SALTISE (Supporting Active Learning & Technological Innovation in Studies of Education) Conference at Dawson, which is bringing together over 600 educators from across Quebec.
Tuesday, June 4:
11:45 a.m.:
- Richard Filion, Director General of Dawson College, will speak about the comprehensive and transformational AI project that will be part of the general education of all Dawson students
- Réjean Roy from the Observatoire international sur les impacts sociétaux de l'intelligence artificielle et du numérique (OIISIAN) will speak about the Montreal AI ecosystem
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Augmentation in the Age of AI Panel Discussion
Doina Precup (DeepMind Montreal, Associate Professor, Computer Science, McGill University)
Sydney Swaine-Simon (Founding member, District 3 of Concordia University)
Olivier Palmieri (Director of XR Workshop & Game Director, Ubisoft)
David Usher (Reimagine AI Founder, Musician)
Chaired by Joel Trudeau (Physics Professor, Dawson College, Dawson AI)
Panel Discussant: Jim Slotta (President's Chair in Education and Knowledge Technologies, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education)
12:55- 1:15: Q & A and wrap up
1:15 – 1:45 p.m.: Media interviews available with:
Richard Filion (Dawson College)
Jaya Nilakantan (Dawson AI)
Joel Trudeau (Dawson AI)
Carl Saucier-Bouffard (Dawson AI)
Réjean Roy (Observatoire international sur les impacts sociétaux de l'intelligence artificielle et du numérique)
Sydney Swaine-Simon (Founding member, District 3 of Concordia University)
LOCATION :
Dawson College Theatre
2000 Atwater St.
Montreal, Quebec H3Z 1A4
***Media parking available courtesy of Dawson: Contact Christina Parsons ***
