/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Major announcement about transformational Ai project at Dawson College June 4 at 11:45 a.m./

MONTREAL, June 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The most significant investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Quebec's cégep network will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. This will take place during the SALTISE (Supporting Active Learning & Technological Innovation in Studies of Education) Conference at Dawson, which is bringing together over 600 educators from across Quebec.

Tuesday, June 4:

11:45 a.m.:

Richard Filion , Director General of Dawson College , will speak about the comprehensive and transformational AI project that will be part of the general education of all Dawson students

, Director General of , will speak about the comprehensive and transformational AI project that will be part of the general education of all Dawson students Réjean Roy from the Observatoire international sur les impacts sociétaux de l'intelligence artificielle et du numérique (OIISIAN) will speak about the Montreal AI ecosystem

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Augmentation in the Age of AI Panel Discussion

Doina Precup (DeepMind Montreal, Associate Professor, Computer Science, McGill University)

Sydney Swaine-Simon (Founding member, District 3 of Concordia University)

Olivier Palmieri (Director of XR Workshop & Game Director, Ubisoft)

David Usher (Reimagine AI Founder, Musician)

Chaired by Joel Trudeau (Physics Professor, Dawson College, Dawson AI)

Panel Discussant: Jim Slotta (President's Chair in Education and Knowledge Technologies, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education)

12:55- 1:15: Q & A and wrap up

1:15 – 1:45 p.m.: Media interviews available with:

Richard Filion (Dawson College)

Jaya Nilakantan (Dawson AI)

Joel Trudeau (Dawson AI)

Carl Saucier-Bouffard (Dawson AI)

Réjean Roy (Observatoire international sur les impacts sociétaux de l'intelligence artificielle et du numérique)

Sydney Swaine-Simon (Founding member, District 3 of Concordia University)

LOCATION :

Dawson College Theatre

2000 Atwater St.

Montreal, Quebec H3Z 1A4

***Media parking available courtesy of Dawson: Contact Christina Parsons ***

