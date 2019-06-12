/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission/ Français

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 10 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM), one of the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA's) flagship projects, is set to launch on June 12 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The RADARSAT Constellation is a trio of satellites that will provide critical data in areas such as maritime surveillance, ecosystem and climate change monitoring, and emergency planning during natural disasters.

Media are invited to go to the CSA for a live viewing of the launch. CSA experts and a number of satellite data users will be available for interviews. Media who are unable to attend can watch the launch, either live or after the fact, on the CSA's YouTube channel.

Date:

June 12, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. ET


What:

Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission 


Who:

Steve Iris, RCM mission manager
Magdalena Wierus, CSA engineer


Where:

John H. Chapman Space Centre
6767 Route de l'Aéroport
Saint-Hubert, Quebec  J3Y 8Y9

Videos, animations and photos 
Information kit

Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca 
For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca

