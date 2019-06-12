/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission/ Français
Jun 12, 2019, 07:00 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, June 10 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM), one of the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA's) flagship projects, is set to launch on June 12 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
The RADARSAT Constellation is a trio of satellites that will provide critical data in areas such as maritime surveillance, ecosystem and climate change monitoring, and emergency planning during natural disasters.
Media are invited to go to the CSA for a live viewing of the launch. CSA experts and a number of satellite data users will be available for interviews. Media who are unable to attend can watch the launch, either live or after the fact, on the CSA's YouTube channel.
|
Date:
|
June 12, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. ET
|
What:
|
Launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission
|
Who:
|
Steve Iris, RCM mission manager
|
Where:
|
John H. Chapman Space Centre
Links
Videos, animations and photos
Information kit
Website: http://asc-csa.gc.ca
Follow us on social media
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: ASC.Medias-Media.CSA@canada.ca
Share this article