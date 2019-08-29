/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Joël Lightbound to announce federal investment to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec/

QUÉBEC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in the city of Québec to announce a federal investment to support women entrepreneurs across Quebec. He will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement



Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 9:30 to 10:00 a.m.



Location: Femmessor Headquarters

1175 Lavigerie Avenue, Suite 50

Québec, Quebec

