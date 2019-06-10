/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in the Montérégie Region/

PIKE RIVER, QC, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Transport; Christian Dubé, Minister Responsible for Government Administration, Chair of the Conseil du trésor, and Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region, on behalf of François Bonnardel, Quebec's Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region; Jean Rioux, Member of Parliament for Saint-Jean, and Louis Lemieux, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean.

Date: Monday, June 10, 2019 Time: 10:30 a.m. Location: City Hall of Pike River

548 Route 202

Pike River, Quebec, J0J 1P0

