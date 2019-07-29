/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure announcement in Springdale/ Français
Jul 29, 2019, 06:00 ET
SPRINGDALE, NB, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Bill Oliver, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Province of New Brunswick.
|
Date:
|
Monday, July 29, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (ADT)
|
Location:
|
Goshen Snowmobile Club
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Paul Bradley, Director of Communications, Corporate Communications Unit, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, 506-453-4138, paul.bradley@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article