/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in New Brunswick/

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe; and Mayor Dawn Arnold.

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019



Time: 2:30 p.m. (ADT)



Location: Twin Oaks Drive near parking lot of

École Le Sommet, 701 Ryan St.

Moncton, New Brunswick

E1G 5R2

Parking available in the school parking lot

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Isabelle LeBlanc, Director, Corporate Communications, City of Moncton, 506-853-3592, Isabelle.leblanc@moncton.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

