/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Neil's Harbour/

INDIAN BROOK, NS, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan.

Monday, August 26, 2019



11:00 a.m. (ADT)


North Shore & District Fire Hall

46177 Cabot Trail

Indian Brook, Nova Scotia

