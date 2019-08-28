/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Kingston/

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 27 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding disaster mitigation and adaptation with Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston.

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019



Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT



Location: Macdonald Park

20 King St. East

Kingston, Ontario

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Amber Bryant-Peller, Special Assistant to the Mayor, Mayor's Office, City of Kingston, 613-546-4291 ext 1405, abryant-peller@cityofkingston.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

