/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Conestogo/

CONESTOGO, ON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Murray Martin, Councillor for Ward 3, on behalf of Sandy Shantz, Mayor of Woolwich Township.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT



Location: Conestogo Community Park

26 Evening Star Lane

Conestogo, ON

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Jared Puppe, Director of Infrastructure Services, 519-669-1647, ext. 6029, jpuppe@woolwich.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

