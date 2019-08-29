/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Bryenton/ Français
Aug 29, 2019, 05:30 ET
BRYENTON, NB, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding road improvements with Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 29, 2019
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. ADT
|
Location:
|
Ferguson Presbyterian Church
|
4611 NB-108
|
Bryenton, New Brunswick
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Kendra Wilcox, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-549-8856, kendra.wilcox@canada.ca; Paul Bradley, Director of Communications, Corporate Communications Unit, Transportation and Infrastructure, 506-453-4138, Paul.Bradley@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article