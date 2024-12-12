Located in downtown Ottawa, the new memorial recognizes Canada's international role as a place of refuge from injustice and persecution.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Yvan Baker, Member of Parliament (Etobicoke Centre), will inaugurate the Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canada, a Land of Refuge, alongside Ludwik Klimkowski,[Kh1] Chair of Tribute to Liberty, on Thursday.

Yvan Baker will inaugurate the Memorial on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Thursday, December 12, 2024

9:00 a.m.

