/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Inauguration of Espace 67 and Launch of Parc Jean-Drapeau 2019 Summer Program/

May 29, 2019, 09:30 ET
MONTREAL, May 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is pleased to invite you to the official inauguration of Espace 67, its brand new, completely renovated and modernized area: a versatile public space, lively, inspired and ready to welcome all citizens year-round.
The Parc's summer season kickoff will also be given in the presence of new promoters for the announcement of a diversified and singular program at the Parc in 2019!
Will be present :
Mr. Robert Beaudry, Head of Economic and Commercial Development, Housing
and Design at City of Montréal
Mr. Renaud Coulombe, Board Chair of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau
as well as several partners of the parc Jean-Drapeau.
Date:
Thursday, May 30, 2019
Time:
10 a.m. – arrival of guests
10 :30 a.m. – start of the press conference
Location:
Central Concourse of Espace 67 at parc Jean-Drapeau
Île Sainte-Hélène
By car:
P9 and P10 Parking (free)
By metro:
Jean-Drapeau Station
For further information: INFORMATION / RSVP: Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, Kaven Gauthier, Advisor, communications, 514 868-7787, kgauthier@parcjeandrapeau.com
