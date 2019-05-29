/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Inauguration of Espace 67 and Launch of Parc Jean-Drapeau 2019 Summer Program/

MONTREAL, May 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is pleased to invite you to the official inauguration of Espace 67, its brand new, completely renovated and modernized area: a versatile public space, lively, inspired and ready to welcome all citizens year-round.

The Parc's summer season kickoff will also be given in the presence of new promoters for the announcement of a diversified and singular program at the Parc in 2019!

Will be present :

Mr. Robert Beaudry, Head of Economic and Commercial Development, Housing

and Design at City of Montréal

Mr. Renaud Coulombe, Board Chair of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

as well as several partners of the parc Jean-Drapeau.

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019 Time: 10 a.m. – arrival of guests

10 :30 a.m. – start of the press conference



Location: Central Concourse of Espace 67 at parc Jean-Drapeau

Île Sainte-Hélène



By car: P9 and P10 Parking (free)



By metro: Jean-Drapeau Station

SOURCE SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

For further information: INFORMATION / RSVP: Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, Kaven Gauthier, Advisor, communications, 514 868-7787, kgauthier@parcjeandrapeau.com

