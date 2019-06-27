/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Historic Signing Ceremony with Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan/

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, President Audrey Poitras, Métis Nation of Alberta, President Margaret Froh, Métis Nation of Ontario and President Glen McCallum, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan will participate in a signing ceremony to mark a historic milestone to advance reconciliation and Métis self-determination with the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

There will be a media availability following the announcement.

Date: June 27, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. (EDT)

Where: Wellington Building (Room 425)

180 Wellington St.

Ottawa, Ontario

K1A 0A6

Follow us on Twitter:

Minister Carolyn Bennett

GovCan - Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; Rolando Inzunza, Director of Communications & Citizen Engagement, Métis Nation of Alberta, 780-455-2200 Ext. 395; Marc St. Germain, Manager of Communications, Métis Nation of Ontario, 613-798-1488 Ext. 119; John Fenton, Director of Media Relations, Navigator, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, 416-642-5228, CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

