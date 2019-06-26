/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Yukon to announce agreement to give workers in Yukon the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow/

GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Education for the Government of Yukon, will announce measures to help workers in Yukon gain skills and prepare for the future with good-quality jobs.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, June 26, 2019



TIME : 2:00 p.m.



PLACE : Government of Yukon Administration Building

Lobby

2071 2nd Avenue

Whitehorse, Yukon

