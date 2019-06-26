/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Yukon to announce agreement to give workers in Yukon the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow/ Français

GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Minister of Education for the Government of Yukon, will announce measures to help workers in Yukon gain skills and prepare for the future with good-quality jobs.

DATE:

Wednesday, June 26, 2019


TIME:

2:00 p.m.


PLACE:

Government of Yukon Administration Building
Lobby
2071 2nd Avenue
Whitehorse, Yukon

