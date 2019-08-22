/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Begin New Habitat for Humanity Build in Yorkton/

YORKTON, SK, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Greg Ottenbreit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yorkton, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), along with a representative of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Regina, and other partners will officially break ground to begin construction of a new Habitat for Humanity home in Yorkton.

Date: August 22, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Place: 154 Darlington Street East Yorkton (Saskatchewan)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Leonard Catling, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Leya Moore, Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, leya.moore@gov.sk.ca

