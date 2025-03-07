GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, and the Minister of Education of Quebec, Bernard Drainville, will make an announcement on the National School Food Program.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Jenna Sudds.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. EST Place: Varennes, Quebec

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 9 a.m. EST on Friday, March 7, 2025. Event location details will be shared once media are registered.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information (media only): Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]