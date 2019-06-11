/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Manitoba to Make Announcement Related to Housing/

WINNIPEG, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments will be making an announcement related to the Canada-MB Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Minister of Manitoba Families.

Date: June 11, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m.



Location: 300 Princess St

Winnipeg, MB

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of Minister Duclos, 819-654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, CMHC, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

