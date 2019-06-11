/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Manitoba to Make Announcement Related to Housing/ Français
Jun 11, 2019, 10:00 ET
WINNIPEG, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments will be making an announcement related to the Canada-MB Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.
Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Minister of Manitoba Families.
|
Date:
|
June 11, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Location:
|
300 Princess St
|
Winnipeg, MB
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of Minister Duclos, 819-654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, CMHC, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
Share this article