/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support safe and affordable housing project St. John's/

ST-JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing for vulnerable individuals in St. John's.

Media are invited to join the the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for St. Johns South—Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Debbie Hanlon, Councillor for the City of St. John's as they make this important announcement.

Date: September 6, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m.



Place: 12 Springdale Street, St. John's, NL

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

