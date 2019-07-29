/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support safe and affordable housing in Charlottetown/

CHARLOTTETOWN, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in Charlottetown.

Media are invited to join Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Provincial Minister of Social Development and Housing, and Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown, as they make this important announcement.

Date: July 29, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m.



Place: 2 Acadian Drive, Charlottetown, PEI

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

