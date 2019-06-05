/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support Indigenous youth facing barriers to employment in Quebec/ Français
Jun 05, 2019, 07:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, along with Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping Indigenous youth in the Gatineau area gain the skills and experience they need for a fair chance at success.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Wednesday, June 5, 2019
|
TIME:
|
12:30 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
First Peoples Innovation Centre
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: media only, Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
