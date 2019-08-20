/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Victoria/ Français

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Victoria.

Media is invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Date:

August 20, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m.


Location:

840 Fort St

Victoria, BC

