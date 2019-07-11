/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Peterborough/ Français

PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Peterborough.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Member of Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

Date:

July 11, 2019


Time:

1:00 PM


Location:

500 George Street North 
City Board Room
Peterborough, ON 

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

