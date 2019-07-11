/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for climate change research/

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will announce Government of Canada support for climate change research.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. (PDT) / 12:30 p.m. (EDT) Location: University of Victoria (near the Engineering and Computer Science Building)

3800 Finnerty Rd

Victoria, British Columbia

The event will be livestreamed on the @ec_minister Twitter account .

Media are encouraged to express their interest and register for the event with Media Relations at University of Victoria.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Denise Helm, Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs, University of Victoria, 1-250-721-7656, dhelm@uvic.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

