Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investment to support skilled trades training in Alberta
Sep 05, 2024, 09:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will announce funding for projects under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy in Edmonton.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Date:
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time:
9:30 a.m. MDT
Place:
Northern Alberta Institute of Technology
Spruce Grove Campus
281 Tamarack Drive
Spruce Grove, Alberta
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 8:30 a.m. MDT on Thursday, September 5, 2024.
Note: Media are expected to have their own safety equipment (hard hat, vest, safety glasses, long pants and closed toes shoes). Hard hats and safety vests may be provided if needed.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For information (media only): Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
