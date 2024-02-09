GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, will join the Honourable Mitzi Dean, British Columbia's Minister of State for Child Care, to announce that additional child care spaces will move into the $10-a-Day ChildCareBC program.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Minister Qualtrough will be accompanied by the Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. PST



Place: UBC Child Care

2850(A) Salmo Court

Vancouver, BC

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 8:00 a.m. PST on Friday, February 9, 2024. Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or by teleconference. Further information will be provided upon registration.

